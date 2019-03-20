Boeing appointed Marc Allen as SVP & president of Embraer Partnership and Group Operations; Michael Arthur as president of Boeing International; and John Slattery as president and CEO of the commercial aviation and services joint venture with Embraer.

Aerion named Hal Martin as VP-global supply chain.

AJW Group named Nigel Woodall as group sales director.

Bombardier appointed Steeve Robitaille as SVP-general counsel and secretary.

Aviation Capital Group promoted Tom Baker to EVP and chief revenue officer.

Boeing named Sherry Carbary as president of Boeing China.

Kellstrom Aerospace promoted Peter Curbelo to managing director-leasing and trading.

Rockton appointed Nils Hallerström, former CEO of PK Airfinance, to its board.

FedEx Express named Don Colleran as next president and CEO.

Nordic Aviation Capital named Ryan DeBrusk to head of marketing-Americas.