Air Line Pilots Association president Joe DePete has been named to the FAA Drone Advisory Committee.

JetBlue Airways promoted SVP-airline planning Scott Laurence to head of revenue & planning; and director-airport operations at JFK Don Uselmann to VP-loyalty and personalization. The New York-based LCC also announced CCO Marty St. George will leave later this month after 13 years.

Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam has been re-appointed to the IATA Board of Governors for a three year-term at the 75th annual general meeting held in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Aviation Technical Services named Brian Olsen as president-components.