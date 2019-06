Hawaiian Airlines appointed former Florida regional Silver Airways VP-finance & accounting David LeNoir Jr. as VP-financial planning & analysis. He previously held financial planning and analysis positions at Spirit Airlines and FedEx.

United Airlines named Sarah Murphy as SVP-United Express. She most recently served as United’s VP-global operations strategy, planning and design.

StandardAero named Roger Ross as president-airlines & fleets.

GECAS appointed former Azul Airlines head of aircraft programs Priscilla Branco as its new Latin America & Caribbean regional manager.

Alaska Airlines appointed Nathaniel Pieper to SVP-fleet, finance and alliances.

UK-based Connect Airways named Mark Anderson as its first CEO.