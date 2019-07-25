SkyWest president and CEO Russell “Chip” Childs has been appointed as chair of the FAA’s NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC). He succeeds former Chair David Bronczek, who retired from FedEx Corp. Childs will serve through the current term of the NAC charter, which is June 8, 2020.

Southwest Airlines named Stacy Malphurs as VP-supply chain management.

CDB Aviation appointed Stephen Kavanagh as non-executive director to its board of directors.

Hawaiian Airlines appointed Justin Doane VP-labor relations. Previously, he had responsibility for union negotiations and relations for United Airlines and the Chicago Transit Authority, where he provided strategic advice concerning the administration and application of collective bargaining agreements.

ATR promoted SVP-procurement and supply chain David Brigante as SVP-programs and customer services, succeeding Tom Anderson, from Aug. 1.

Oneworld named FlightGlobal managing editor-Americas Ghim-Lay Yeo as VP-corporate communications, succeeding the retiring Michael Blunt.