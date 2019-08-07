Munich Airport appointed Jost Lammers as president and CEO for a five-year term, effective Jan. 1, 2020. He will succeed the retiring Michael Kerkloh.

United Airlines promoted VP-operations & employee technology Jason Birnbaum to SVP-digital technology.

Hawaiian Airlines promoted managing director and associate general counsel of labor & employment Robin Kobayashi as interim SVP-human resources.

Stobart Air named Andy Jolly as managing director and Peter McKenna as next COO.

ExpressJet named Bruce Jones as VP-maintenance and engineering.

Silk Way Airlines appointed Fadi Nahas as VP-the Americas.

FlightSafety International named Rick Madarasz as treasurer and chief financial director.

Delta Air Lines named Procter & Gamble president and CEO David Taylor to the Atlanta-based carrier’s board of directors.