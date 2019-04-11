United Airlines named Michael Leskinen as VP-corporate development and investor relations. Leskinen currently serves as managing director of investor relations.

Canada’s Porter Airlines named Michael Deluce as next president and CEO, succeeding Robert Deluce, who will assume role of executive chairman.

Mesa Air Group named Mark Ade as its new VP-United Express operations.

Wheels Up appointed Jim Pyne as chief partnership officer.

Nordic Aviation Capital promoted Elaine Kirby to chief contract officer.

GA Telesis named Priscilla Ang as director of business development-Asia Pacific.

AJW Group appointed Barry Swift as group director of procurement.

Aerion named Douglas Coleman as general counsel and EVP-governance and compliance.

GA Telesis appointed Kevin Geissler as VP-aviation lease solutions.