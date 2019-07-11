Philippine Airlines (PAL) has taken further steps in the transition of its leadership team, as it announces new senior officers to work under its next chief.

The airline is making major changes in its senior leadership following the retirement of longtime president and chief operating officer Jaime Bautista. PAL is yet to name a new president to lead the airline.

On July 9, PAL named Eugene Go as chief commercial and marketing officer. He has 27 years of marketing and commercial experience in companies including Unilever and Johnson & Johnson, the airline said.

Rosemarie Katalbas was appointed SVP-human resources. She brings extensive experience in leadership roles in human resource management across multiple industries, according to PAL.

The airline stressed that these two appointments signal “the start of [its] transition to a new leadership” group.

Bautista’s retirement was announced on June 25. At the same time, the airline appointed Vivienne Tan as officer-in-charge of the airline. She is leading the airline on an interim basis while a search is conducted for a new permanent president to replace Bautista.

Tan is also PAL’s EVP/treasurer and chief administrative officer and is the daughter of PAL chairman Lucio Tan.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com