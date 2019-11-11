Philippine Airlines Holdings’ (PAH) newly appointed president and COO, Lucio Tan Jr., passed away suddenly Nov. 11 after collapsing during a basketball match on Nov. 9. He was 53.

While PAH did not provide an official statement on the cause of death, national newspaper Philippine Star reported it was because of a brain herniation.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my brother, Lucio ‘Bong’ Tan, Jr. this morning, Nov. 11, 2019,” sister and PAH’s chief administrative officer Vivienne Tan said. “His untimely passing leaves a big void in our hearts and our group’s management team which would be very hard to fill.”

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Tan was appointed as PAH’s president and COO on Oct. 28 after Gilbert Santa Maria resigned from his post. He was slated to take on greater roles and responsibility of his father, and PAH chairman Lucio Tan.

His passing comes just days after the death of Philippines’ JG Summit and Cebu Pacific founder, John Gokongwei Jr., on Nov. 9.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com