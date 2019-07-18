Philippine Airlines (PAL) has made a significant change in its leadership structure as the flag carrier seeks a new president to run the airline.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PAL confirmed that chairman Lucio Tan will assume the role of interim president until a permanent president is approved by the airline’s board. Tan is one of the most prominent businessmen in the Philippines who controls the LT Group that owns PAL.

PAL announced in June that longtime president Jaime Bautista would be stepping down. At that time, the carrier said Lucio Tan’s daughter Vivienne Tan would become “officer-in-charge” of the airline. PAL said she would hold this position on an interim basis while the company searched for a permanent replacement for Bautista.

In its most recent disclosure, PAL said Vivienne Tan will remain as PAL’s EVP/treasurer and chief administrative officer.

PAL recently made other appointments to the senior executive team, and said these moves signaled the start of a transition to a new leadership group.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com