Philippine Airlines (PAL) has appointed Gilbert Santa Maria as its new president and COO.

Santa Maria was handpicked by PAL chairman and CEO Lucio Tan and unanimously approved by the 15-member board.

He will replace Jamie Bautista who retired in early June. The role was temporarily filled by Tan’s daughter, Vivienne Tan, and later Lucio Tan himself in mid-July.

“PAL is the airline that meets the needs of local and global travelers by showcasing our brand’s main strength—the passion for safety and service. Maintaining the current level of service is important and of course, profitability. Let us do our share to make PAL reach greater heights,” he said in a statement.

Although having little aviation background, Santa Maria spent most of his career in the US with numerous startup and tech firms. For 15 years, he was in the business process outsourcing industry, one of Philippines’ fastest-growing service industries. Before joining PAL, he was COO of US-based BPO provider Ibex Global.

