Scandinavian LCC Norwegian Air Shuttle has promoted its chief financial officer Geir Karlsen to the post of deputy CEO, just a year after he joined the airline.

The move comes at a defining moment in the development of Norwegian, which has pledged to cut costs and grow more sustainably and profitably after years of rapid expansion.

Earlier this year, it undertook a rights issue to shore up its balance sheet after British Airways parent IAG, which had taken a stake in Norwegian, said it would not be making a bid for the company.

The carrier is also the worst affected in Europe by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, with 18 of the aircraft in its fleet. It has been combining flights, reallocating aircraft from its fleet and planning to wet-lease capacity to cope with the shortfall and has said it will seek compensation from Boeing.

Karlsen joined Norwegian in April 2018, having previously worked in the shipping and offshore industries, serving as CFO for companies including Golden Ocean Group and Songa Offshore. Before joining Norwegian, he was group CFO of London-based Navig8 Group.

“Geir has, during his one-year tenure at Norwegian, proven solid leadership skills and boasts trust from colleagues on all levels of the Norwegian Group. I look forward to a continued close, constructive and strategically important cooperation,” said Norwegian’s CEO Bjorn Kjos, who has overseen the carrier’s rapid growth over the past few years.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk