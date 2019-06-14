Thai LCC Nok Air has appointed Wutthiphum Jurangkool as its new CEO and executive director after the previous CEO Piya Yodmani left the post in August 2018.

Jurangkool will take over the position from acting-CEO Pravej Ongartsittigul with immediate effect; the airline has appointed Ongartsittigul as chairman of the board’s executive committee.

Wutthiphum Jurangkool is one of four sons of Hathairatn Jurangkool, who has a 22.15% share of the airline, together with his brothers Nuttapol Jurangkool (24.33%) and Thaveechat Jurangkool (20.94%).

In all, the Jurangkool family controls 67.4% of the airline’s shares.

Despite worsening financial results, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) approved Nok Air's operating license for another 10 years, and chairman Prasert Bunsumpun told the Bangkok Post that both moves would help ensure employees and clients the company could continue operations.

The board approved a THB3 billion ($94 million) loan in April in a bid to improve the LCC’s cash flow amid fierce domestic competition in Thailand.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com