Malaysia Airlines Berhad’s (MAB) new chief strategy officer (CSO) Bryan Foong is set to play a key role in guiding the next phase of the carrier’s restructuring efforts.

Foong was appointed Aug. 1 in a move that represents his return to the airline; he was head of strategy in its previous incarnation from 2007 to 2011. Foong succeeds Philip See, who became CEO of MAB subsidiary airline Firefly.

The new CSO will be “responsible for translating the … vision of the board and CEO into strategic priorities and direction,” MAB said. “He will also lead the planning of [the] network and fleet in deciding the future size and shape” of the airline group.

MAB has proposed a revised turnaround plan to state investment agency Khazanah, which is the carrier’s sole shareholder. However, the government is also considering other options, including selling a strategic stake.

Before rejoining Malaysia Airlines, Foong was responsible for corporate and strategic planning for a Khazanah subsidiary that owns and operates leisure and tourism destinations in Malaysia. In his previous tenure at Malaysia Airlines, Foong’s role was “spearheading the turnaround and subsequent transformation initiatives” of the carrier at that time, MAB said.

In another major personnel development, MAB’s chief revenue officer Ignatius Ong is leaving the company to join TNG Digital.

