Lion Air Group’s Malindo Air has appointed Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri as the LCC’s new CEO, succeeding Chandran Rama Muthy from Sept. 23.

Mushafiz joined Malindo Air in 2013 as a Boeing 737 pilot and is currently director of safety, security and quality of sister company Thai Lion Air.

Chandran will continue to stay within the Lion Air Group and will hold the position of group strategic director. He has been the CEO since the Malaysian-based carrier launched in 2013.

The company said he will be tasked to “drive greater synergy” within the Lion group by overseeing new developments and strategic directions for all of the five air operator’s certificates, alongside putting in place financial management systems and developing alternative business streams.

The group’s portfolio comprises parent airline Lion Air, Thai Lion Air, Batik Air, Malindo Air and Wings Air.

Based on Aviation Week’s Fleet Data Services, Malindo Air operates 23 Boeing 737-800s, five 737-900ERs and 11 ATR 72-600s.

