In a long-expected move, Lufthansa Group has made senior executive changes reflecting the difficulties it has had with union relations and the turnaround of its Eurowings LCC subsidiary. The company’s board of directors Dec. 3 named Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) CFO Stefan Niggemann as the new head of human resources and legal affairs. He succeeds Bettina Volkens, who will leave the group at the end of the year after six years in the job. Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks will ...