Just three months after taking the helm of Philippine Airlines Holdings (PAH), Gilbert Santa Maria has resigned from his position as president of Philippines Airlines’ (PAL) parent company, citing “personal reasons.”

Lucio Tan Jr., the son of chairman Lucio Tan, will take over as the president of PAH.

In a stock announcement by PAH, it has clarified that Santa Maria will still remain as the president and COO of the airline itself. It added that Santa Maria just presented his 90-day report on PAL as well as his turnaround plan for the airline on Oct. 28, which is scheduled for implementation in 2020.

“His presentation was well received by members of the PAL board and PAL chairman Lucio C. Tan,” according to the statement.

Santa Maria was “handpicked” by the senior Lucio Tan in July, officially replacing Jaime Bautista who retired from the airline on June 30 this year.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com