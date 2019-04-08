Korean Air chairman and CEO Cho Yang-ho died April 7, after heading the airline for more than 20 years and overseeing its development into one of Asia’s leading carriers.

Cho passed away aged 70 at a Los Angeles hospital. He had surgery last year for a lung issue, although his condition had been improving, the airline said. His death is understood to be related to this illness.

Cho began working for Korean Air in 1974 as a manager in its Americas regional headquarters in Los Angeles. He became president and CEO in 1995, and then chairman and CEO in 1999. He was also chair of Korean Air’s parent Hanjin Group.

Korean Air is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Cho’s father—and Hanjin founder—Cho Choong-Hoon acquired and privatized the airline in 1969. Cho Yang-ho’s son Walter Cho is currently the president of Korean Air.

Under Cho Yang-ho’s leadership, Korean Air built the largest US network of any Asian airline, with 15 North American gateways. It serves 124 cities in 44 countries globally. The Seoul-based carrier also helped develop Incheon International Airport into one of the Asia-Pacific region’s major hubs.

The Cho family has attracted some controversy in recent years. His daughters were involved in high-profile incidents related to their senior roles at the airline and subsidiary Jin Air, and Cho had been contesting legal charges including tax evasion. He left the Korean Air board in March when he could not secure enough votes, although he retained his leadership titles.

Cho was well respected and influential in the global airline industry. He served on the board of IATA, and Korean Air is scheduled to host the IATA annual general meeting in Seoul this year. Cho was also a founder of the SkyTeam airline alliance and led the bid committee that brought the 2018 Winter Olympics to South Korea.

Cho’s other accolades and honors include the title of grand officier of France’s Legion d’Honneur, and South Korea’s Mugunghwa Medal, which are these countries’ highest civil merit awards. He was also vice-chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries and co-chairman of the Korea-US Business Council. Cho was on the board of trustees of his alma mater University of Southern California, and received honorary doctorates from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and the Ukraine National Aviation University.

Inset: Korean Air chairman and CEO Cho Yang-ho. Courtesy, Korean Air

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com