Korean Air has appointed airline veteran Kee Hong Woo as its next president, taking the position previously held by current chairman Walter Cho.

Among Woo’s responsibilities will be overseeing the new agenda set by Cho to address challenges facing the airline industry, Korean Air said. The president’s role has been vacant since Cho assumed the chairmanship of the carrier earlier this year.

Woo has been at Korean Air for 32 years, and most recently served as head of the corporate strategy and planning division. During his time at Korean he has held positions in sales and marketing, and led the passenger business division. He has also held senior overseas positions for Korean Air, including vice president and head of the America’s region.

Separately, Korean Air has revealed changes to its North America network for the 2020 summer season. The carrier will replace Boeing 777-300ERs with 747-8s on its daily Chicago service from March 29, 2020, and will replace 777-300ERs with 787-9s on the 5X-weekly Dallas/Fort Worth services. From May 1, the airline will increase frequency on its Los Angeles service from 14 to 18-20 flights per week. It will also increase its Boston flights from 5X- to 7X-weekly, and replace 787-9s with 777-300ERs on that route.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com