Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz will step down from the airline at the end of the year, five months before the end of his three-year contract.

Mikosz confirmed his planned resignation with ATW and said he would provide more details during the June 1-3 IATA AGM in Seoul, South Korea

In a letter to the airline’s employees obtained by Bloomberg, Mikosz said he was leaving the company for personal reasons effective Dec. 31.

The former LOT Polish Airlines CEO became Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO in June 2017.

Earlier this year Mikosz told ATW Kenya Airways was considering leaving the SkyTeam global alliance, saying joint ventures might prove more valuable. He also said he would like to double the airline’s fleet to 70 aircraft by 2025.

Kenya Airways reported full-year 2018 revenue of KES114.4 billion ($1.1 billion), up from KES106.17 billion a year earlier. Pretax loss for the year narrowed to KES7.6 billion, down from KES9.4 billion.

The airline is 48% owned by the Kenyan government. Air France-KLM has a 7.8% stake in the company.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at