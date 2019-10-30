Indonesia AirAsia has appointed Veranita Yosephine as the company’s new CEO, replacing Dendy Kurniawan in a board reshuffle. Yosephine is likely the first female to take on the top role in the Indonesian airline industry.

Kurniawan will take on the role of president commissioner of the holding company’s board of commissioners.

Indonesia AirAsia said in a stock disclosure the decision was made Oct. 24.

Yosephine joined the LCC in July 2019 as deputy CEO. Prior to that, she had experience in British America Tobacco (BAT) Indonesia, Danone Aqua and Kraft Heinz Co. as sales director.

