International Airlines Group’s (IAG) LCC Level has named Iberia Express CEO Fernando Candela as its new CEO, succeeding Vincent Hodder. He will take up his new role Sept. 9.

Candela has been Iberia Express CEO for six years. Previously, he was Air Nostrum director of planning and management control.

Iberia and Level chairman Luis Gallego thanked Hodder for the “good job he has done in leading Level to this point” and welcomed Fernando into his new role. “Fernando has a fantastic track record at developing low-cost brands allied with strong leadership skills. I am confident he will continue to develop the Level operations and brand.”

Iberia Express COO Carlos Gómez Suárez will become the airline’s interim CEO.

IAG’s low-cost brand Level has long-haul bases in Barcelona and Paris Orly and short-haul bases in Vienna and Amsterdam.

Vienna-based Level faces challenges with intense LCC competition, especially in Vienna.

