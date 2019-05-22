Gallery: ATW remembers Niki Lauda

Gallery: ATW remembers Niki LaudaMay 22, 2019
Niki Lauda, a Formula One racing champion who went on to create and run three airlines, died at age 70 on May 21, 2019. A pilot and aviation enthusiast, he was a brand ambassador for Bombardier Business Aircraft and he founded five airlines, including three in his home country of Austria—Lauda Air, NIKI and LaudaMotion.
ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann frequently traveled with Niki Lauda over the last 24 years on various missions worldwide and brings you some exclusive photos.