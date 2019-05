Gallery: ATW remembers Niki Lauda

One of the latest pictures in front of an LaudaMotion Airbus A320.

Niki Lauda was pleased that the deal between Ryanair and LaudaMotion had been completed in January 2019. Here he is with Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary.

Niki Lauda took delivery of its first Boeing 777-200ER. Here in Seattle, shortly before delivery in 1997.

Niki Lauda in one of its first Boeing 737-300s (1980s).

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann in one of many interviews with Niki Lauda.

Lauda has always been an marketing expert and has named aircraft after prominent people including actors. Here he is with the daughter of actress Romy Schneider, Sarag Biasini, during a baptism ceremony of an Boeing 737-600, which was named after her mother in 2000.

Lauda was always focused on exceptional on-board service. In front of an early Boeing 767-300ER together with Attila Dogudan (right) the founder of gourmet catering Do&Co. during the 1980s.

Niki Lauda during one of the first LaudaMotion press meetings in Vienna.

Niki Lauda, a Formula One racing champion who went on to create and run three airlines, died at age 70 on May 21, 2019. A pilot and aviation enthusiast, he was a brand ambassador for Bombardier Business Aircraft and he founded five airlines, including three in his home country of Austria—Lauda Air, NIKI and LaudaMotion.

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann frequently traveled with Niki Lauda over the last 24 years on various missions worldwide and brings you some exclusive photos.