Flybe CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener will resign effective July 15, the UK regional carrier said in an announcement that comes three months after it was taken over by a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium.

Th Exeter-based airline was sold in February to Connect Airways, a group consisting of Virgin Atlantic, UK-based airline operator Stobart Group and US-based Cyrus Capital. Flybe will eventually be rebranded as Virgin Atlantic.

“On behalf of the entire Flybe board, I want to extend my gratitude to Christine Ourmières-Widener for her commitment and significant contributions to Flybe,” Flybe Ltd. director Jonathan Peachey said. Flybe Ltd. was one of the two operating subsidiaries acquired by Connect.

“This includes her tireless efforts to safeguard the future for the customers and communities who rely on Flybe, as well as the company’s employees, its pension fund members and its creditors,” he added.

“It has been a privilege to lead Flybe over the past two years and to work with such an outstanding and dedicated team of professionals,” Ourmières-Widener said. “Together, we have been able to secure the jobs of our loyal Flybe employees with the sale to Connect Airways and provide our customers and the UK with the vital transport and travel infrastructure they rely on, while preparing Flybe for a bright future under its new ownership.”

Flybe said that it expects to announce a new CEO before Ourmières-Widener’s departure.

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com