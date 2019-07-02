African LCC fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout (pictured) will leave the company at the end of September after three years to rejoin his previous company, South African LCC Mango Airlines, to lead its turnaround program. Johannesburg-headquartered fastjet has operations in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa. Mango Airlines, a subsidiary of South African Airlines (SAA), confirmed the move July 2. Bezuidenhout was Mango CEO for 10 years and will return to that position, which he held ...