With the nomination of Stephen Dickson to serve as the next FAA administrator, US President Donald Trump has selected a former airline pilot steeped in the NextGen air traffic control (ATC) modernization effort who has also been a prominent opponent of spinning off the agency’s ATC function as a nonprofit corporation.

A US Air Force veteran, Dickson retired as Delta Air Lines SVP-flight operations in October 2018 after 27 years with the airline. In that role, he was responsible for Delta’s operational and safety performance, pilot training, crew scheduling and regulatory compliance.

“Steve is a longtime, respected and admired Delta leader who has provided steady, thoughtful and impactful leadership in both good and bad times—not only at Delta, but across the industry,” CEO Ed Bastian and COO Gil West wrote in a memo to Delta employees when Dickson retired.

During his tenure at Delta, Dickson also served as chairman of the RTCA NextGen Mid-Term Implementation Task Force, known as Task Force 5, which in 2009 produced recommendations to expedite ATC modernization. Dickson succeeded original chairman Randy Babbitt, whom President Barack Obama tapped that year to be FAA administrator.

The task force effort produced the industry-government NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC), which the FAA formed in 2010 to develop priorities and provide guidance on rolling out the long-running NextGen program. The committee operated under RTCA management until May 2018, when the FAA reformed it as a committee with its own charter.

Dickson served on the NAC until his retirement from Delta.

In 2015, Dickson became embroiled in the debate over whether the FAA should relinquish its role in managing the US ATC system to a separate entity governed by aviation system stakeholders, something Congress was considering in FAA reauthorization legislation. The Trump administration endorsed creating an independent ATC organization in 2017.

Differing from other major US airlines, Delta said it considered ATC corporatization a distraction that would disrupt momentum the FAA had already made toward modernization. Differences over FAA control of ATC and the function of the Export-Import Bank led Delta to sever its ties with industry group Airlines for America (A4A) in 2016.

Dickson became a spokesman for the Delta position on retaining FAA oversight of ATC in op-eds and interviews.

“Delta’s anti-corporatization point man Steve Dickson has upped the ante in the airline’s lone-wolf campaign against proposals to convert the [FAA’s] Air Traffic Organization into a self-funded, federally chartered nonprofit corporation governed by a stakeholder board,” the Reason Foundation’s Robert Poole, a prominent advocate of creating a separate ATC entity, wrote in December 2015.

“While his previous statements focused on not rocking the boat regarding NextGen’s modest progress, his latest efforts include demonstrably false claims about Nav Canada, the poster child for US ATC reform,” said Poole, a prominent advocate of creating a separate ATC entity.

