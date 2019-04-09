Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has selected Francisco Gomes Neto, president of street bus body supplier Marcopolo, to be its next CEO and president, the company announced April 9.

Embraer shareholders will vote on the nomination April 22. If approved, Neto would take the reins from CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, who will become a senior advisor to the board of directors with a specific focus on helping to carry out the separation of Embraer assets that will go to two new joint ventures with Boeing.

“With vast international experience and focus on industrial sector management, I am confident that Francisco Gomes Neto has the right profile and competencies to lead Embraer through this period of transformation of the company and of the global aerospace sector,” Embraer chairman Alexandre Silva said.

Embraer noted that Neto has been CEO of Marcopolo since 2015 where “he successfully led the company’s transformation, generating strong sales growth and market value for the business.”

Embraer announced March 20 that Embraer Commercial Aviation division’s current CEO and president John Slattery will be the first CEO of the Boeing-Embraer commercial joint venture (JV) and will report to Boeing’s Marc Allen, who will take a new position in charge of all of Boeing’s JVs with Embraer.

Well before Boeing and Embraer unveiled their JV plans last year, Slattery was expected to be on the shortlist of future Embraer CEOs.

Michael Bruno/Aviation Week michael.bruno@aviationweek.com