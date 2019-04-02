Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) has appointed its president, Hsieh Su-Chien, as the new chairman, following a board of directors meeting April 2. Hsieh will retain his appointment as CAL president.

Hsieh will replace Ho Nuan-hsuan, who was appointed in 2016, brought in to resolve a flight attendant strike during that time.

According to Taiwan’s Taipei Times, Hsieh’s new appointment is also endorsed by the Taoyuan Union of Pilots, which initiated a strike in February. The same organization also called for the removal of Ho during a seven-day strike, and it was Hsieh who established a “direct and smooth” channel of communication with the union.

“Through the multiple conversations with the airline’s management, we have felt that Hsieh was willing to listen to union members and viewed the interaction between the company’s management and the union from the most positive light,” the pilots union told Taipei Times. “We hope that Hsieh can fundamentally improve the labor-management relations after he becomes the chairman, as the relations need to be founded on mutual trust. We also hope that his leadership can unite CAL’s employees so that we can together to improve the company’s operation and enhance its service quality and aviation safety.”

Hsieh began his career in CAL in 1979 and was appointed president on June 24, 2016; he was also made chairman of Mandarin Airlines in July of the same year.

