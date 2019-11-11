The founder and chairman emeritus of JG Summit Holdings, John Gokongwei Jr., died Nov. 9. He was 93.

JG Summit is the holding company of LCC Cebu Pacific.

Born in Fujian, China, Gokongwei was raised in Cebu, Philippines where he established JG Summit Holdings in 1957 and later founded Cebu Pacific Airways in 1996 with four aircraft. Cebu Pacific is now the country’s largest airline in terms of market share and operates 53 Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft.

His son, Lance Gokongwei, is currently the CEO and president of Cebu Pacific and the CEO of JG Summit. JG Summit is the country’s third largest conglomerate and also has investments that include banking, petrochemicals and real estate.

