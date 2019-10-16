Air China has revealed in a stock announcement that former Cathay Pacific Airways chairman John Slosar will resign from its board Nov. 6. The Chinese flag carrier received the resignation letter Oct. 12.

Slosar has been non-executive director on the board since 2014. He announced his resignation as Cathay Pacific’s chairman in September, citing his intention to retire in November. Patrick Healy will replace him as Cathay’s chairman.

Cathay has an 18.1% share in Air China. The latter holds a 30% share in the Hong Kong-based airline. Air China’s chairman, president, VP and CFO also hold non-executive positions in Cathay’s management.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com