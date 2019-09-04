Cathay Pacific Airways chairman John Slosar has announced he will step down in November, as the Hong Kong-based carrier faces further leadership changes.

Slosar has been with Cathay’s parent Swire Group for 39 years, including stints as Cathay’s chief operating officer and CEO. He will be replaced as chairman by Patrick Healy, another veteran Swire executive.

Cathay said Slosar will retire at the company’s next board meeting Nov. 6.

The announcement of Slosar’s departure comes less than three weeks after CEO Rupert Hogg and chief customer and commercial officer Paul Loo resigned. Hogg and Loo’s resignations were linked to the airline’s response to the Hong Kong protests, which prompted new rules imposed on Cathay by Chinese authorities.

Hogg said in his resignation announcement that he was “taking responsibility” for the airline’s problems arising from the protest response. He has been replaced as CEO by Augustus Tang.

There were no direct references to the airline’s recent headaches in Slosar’s announcement, which stressed his reason for leaving is retirement. In a separate stock exchange filing, Cathay noted Slosar “confirmed that his resignation is due to his retirement and that he is not aware of any disagreement with the [company] board.”

Slosar joined the Swire Group in 1980 and became chief operating officer of Cathay in 2007. He was Cathay CEO from March 2011 to March 2014, when he became chairman of the airline.

Swire Pacific chairman Merlin Swire noted Slosar’s “tremendous contribution” while leading Cathay. He said the three-year transformation, which has almost been completed, means the carrier is “well-positioned for continued growth.”

Healy joined Swire Group in 1988, and is currently managing director of Swire Coca-Cola Ltd. He previously spent 14 years with the Swire beverages division in mainland China, followed by four years as CEO of HAECO Xiamen.

Cathay said Healy will also assume the role of chairman of Swire Coca-Cola, and “retain responsibility for the group’s worldwide beverages business.”

Slosar described Healy as “a strong and experienced executive, having successfully led a number of different Swire businesses.” Healy is “creative and customer-focused, and I am sure he will lead Cathay Pacific to new heights,” Slosar said.

