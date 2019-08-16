The protests sweeping Hong Kong have caused more fallout for Cathay Pacific Airways, with the airline’s CEO Rupert Hogg and chief customer and commercial officer Paul Loo resigning from the carrier.

The Cathay board said it had accepted Hogg’s resignation, which will be effective Aug. 19. He will be replaced by Augustus Tang, who is currently CEO of Cathay’s sister company Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. (HAECO).

Loo will be replaced by Ronald Lam, current head of Cathay subsidiary Hong Kong Express.

Cathay said its board “believes that it is the right time for new leadership to take Cathay Pacific forward.”

Hogg said: “These have been challenging weeks for the airline and it is right that Paul and I take responsibility as leaders of the company.”

Two Cathay Pacific pilots and two ground workers have had their employment terminated in recent days because of actions related to the Hong Kong protests. The carrier has released statements warning employees of serious consequences for participating in the protests.

The Chinese government has been putting pressure on Cathay to take a hard line on employees involved in protests deemed illegal.

Last week, Cathay agreed to Chinese requirements to provide crew lists for any flights entering Chinese airspace, and the carrier pledged to provide details of “action taken to step up internal safety controls and improve flight safety and security.”

The airline has also been hit by major service disruption because of mass protests at Hong Kong International Airport.

Cathay chairman John Slosar noted that Hogg led the three-year transformation program that has helped drive the airline’s financial improvement. However, “recent events have called into question Cathay Pacific’s commitment to flight safety and security and put our reputation and brand under pressure,” Slosar said. “This is regrettable, as we have always made safety and security our highest priority. We therefore think it is time to put a new management team in place who can reset confidence and lead the airline to new heights.”

Slosar added that Cathay is “fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of ‘One Country Two Systems’ as enshrined in the Basic Law.”

Tang and Lam “have the experience and depth of knowledge of aviation and our people to be strong and effective leaders of Cathay Pacific at this sensitive time,” Slosar said.

Cathay said the board believes the pair “are highly experienced executives with long careers at Cathay Pacific, [and] are ideally suited to lead the company.”

Tang has been with Cathay parent Swire Group for 37 years, filling several senior roles at the airline, subsidiary Dragonair—now rebranded as Cathay Dragon— and fellow Swire company HAECO. He became director of corporate planning for Cathay in 2000, director of corporate development in 2004 and was appointed to the board as an executive director in 2007. He took over as HAECO CEO in October 2008.

Lam was appointed as Hong Kong Express CEO in July 2019, after working at Cathay since 1996. Before taking his current role at Hong Kong Express, Lam was Cathay’s director for commercial and cargo. Cathay said Lam will also remain as CEO of Hong Kong Express until a successor is appointed.

