Lufthansa Group subsidiary Brussels Airlines has appointed Dieter Vranckx as CEO and CCO, succeeding Christina Foerster, from Jan. 1, 2020, as the company continues to significantly change the group structure. He will also lead the commercial departments of the company.

Since May 2018, Vranckx, 46, has been CFO and deputy CEO.

Foerster joined the company in 2016 as CCO and has been leading the airline since April 2018. As of Jan. 1, 2020, Foerster will join the Lufthansa Group executive board, heading the “Customer & Corporate Responsibility” of the Group.

SN Airholding board of directors co-chairman Etienne Davignon said, “Dieter Vranckx is well-known to the aviation industry. Since more than one year he is successfully fulfilling his role as CFO of Brussels Airlines. He is also heading the company’s turnaround plan REBOOT aimed at reaching structural profitability as of 2022 … he is the right person to bring Brussels Airlines to the next level, together with his teams.”

The airline will designate a new CFO at a future date.

