Niki Lauda, a Formula One racing champion who went on to create and run three airlines, has died aged 70.

Lauda, who underwent lung transplantation surgery last year did not fully recover. He died in a Zurich clinic May 20. “For the last ten months we have been at his side every minute…but in the end Niki left his powers yesterday,” his family said in a statement.

A three-time F1 champion, Lauda became a sports hero after surviving a crash during the 1976 German Grand Prix. His car caught fire and he was severely burned; his lungs were also damaged by heat and toxic fumes. Yet he returned to racing just 40 days later.

A pilot and aviation enthusiast, he was a brand ambassador for Bombardier Business Aircraft and he founded five airlines including three in his home country of Austria—Lauda Air, NIKI and LaudaMotion.

He formed LCC LaudaMotion in 2018. Ryanair took a 75% stake in the company and then made it a 100% subsidiary.

His major airline, Lauda Air, was established 40 years ago, and the brand disappeared finally in 2013 after two versions and Lauda Air Italy had been formed. Austrian Airlines eventually bought Lauda Air, taking full ownership in 2001.

NIKI, established in 2003, became an airberlin subsidiary and went bankrupt in late 2017. LaudaMotion was established in March 2018 and was Lauda’s move to retake ownership of NIKI.

Lauda was a pilot, flying the Fokker 27, Bombardier CRJ, Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, 767 and 777. He once did a test flight on a Airbus A380 from Hamburg. Privately, he also flew Global Express business jet variants. He was a brand ambassador for Bombardier Business Jet.

He once told ATW that he had ordered around 100 aircraft as an airline manager.

Born in Vienna, he is survived by his wife, Birgit, their two sons and three children from previous relationships.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at