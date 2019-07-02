Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAW) has appointed EVP and COO John Dietrich (pictured left) to succeed president and CEO Bill Flynn, who will retire Jan.1, 2020.

Dietrich assumes the role of president effective immediately and retains his COO position until Jan.1, when he becomes president and CEO, the company said July 2.

Flynn, who has led AAW for 13 years, will become chairman of the board upon his retirement. Current chairman Robert Agnew will become the board’s lead independent director.

Dietrich joined AAW in 1999 as associate general counsel and later served as SVP, general counsel and corporate secretary before being named COO in 2006. Before joining AAW, he worked for United Airlines for 13 years, serving as a corporate attorney in his last position there.

Purchase, New York-based AAW is the parent company of Atlas Air, Polar Air Cargo, Southern Air and Titan Aviation Leasing.

