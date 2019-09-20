AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes said he will be stepping down from most board positions, but will remain on the boards of AirAsia Group and AirAsia X and continue as group CEO.

Making the announcement via Twitter, Fernandes said the move would allow new generations of leaders to “move into the forefront,” but did not give a specific timeline for the change.

He currently holds the positions of non-independent non-executive director in AirAsia X and non-independent executive director of AirAsia Group.

In August, Fernandes was appointed as CEO of airasia.com, the LCC’s travel and lifestyle e-commerce platform, which offers accommodations and attraction tickets on top of its flight ticket sales. Malaysian media have reported, however, that he is scouting for a new CEO who would report to him in the future.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals. com