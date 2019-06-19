Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon
Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon will step down from his role in September, and the carrier has begun a search for his replacement. Luxon will give up “day-to-day leadership of the airline” on Sept. 25, the carrier said, and he will then “move to advising and supporting the incoming chairman and new CEO” to ensure a “seamless transition.” The airline’s board said it has launched an international search for his successor. Board chairman Tony ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air New Zealand CEO Luxon announces resignation" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.