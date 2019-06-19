Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon will step down from his role in September, and the carrier has begun a search for his replacement. Luxon will give up “day-to-day leadership of the airline” on Sept. 25, the carrier said, and he will then “move to advising and supporting the incoming chairman and new CEO” to ensure a “seamless transition.” The airline’s board said it has launched an international search for his successor. Board chairman Tony ...