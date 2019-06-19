Kuwait-based Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) has selected CFM International’s advanced LEAP-1A engines to power 30 firm, 20 option new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

China Airlines placed an order of up to six Boeing 777 freighters to modernize its cargo fleet as part of the Taiwan flag carrier’s plans to launch operations from Taipei to North America and Europe.

CDB Leasing ordered CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines to power 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The engine order is valued at more than $1.3 billion at list prices.

Dublin-based turboprop leasing firm Elix Aviation Capital signed a LOI to become the launch customer of the ATR 42-600S, with an order for 10 aircraft.

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) and GE Aviation finalized a TrueChoice flight hour agreement for its CF34-10E engines fleet. Under the agreement, NAC will offer GE Aviation-provided MRO services to its CF34-10E lessees.

Air Tahiti confirmed an order for two ATR 42-600S, the new version of the ATR 42 offering enhanced takeoff and landing capabilities on short runways.

Corsair selected Safran Nacelles’ NacelleLife service package, signing an exclusive five-year agreement for maintenance and technical support on thrust reversers that equip the French airline’s Airbus A330 jetliners. This agreement involves Safran Nacelles-built thrust reversers utilized on Corsair’s fleet of four A330ceos, which are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 turbofan engines.

Embraer announced the launch of IKON, a cloud system for capturing, storing and analyzing high volume data for the predictive maintenance of the E-Jets family. The new system is totally based on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform and was developed by Embraer, with the support of the suppliers AWS ProServe and Claranet, using Big Data and Analytics technologies to deliver 96% productivity gains in the aircraft analysis and data processing, setting new standards in aeronautical services and support.

Volga-Dnepr Group and GE Aviation renewed their strategic partnership that incorporates a long-term logistic support program in which Volga-Dnepr Group’s Boeing 747-8F and An-124 freighters will continue to provide transportation support for GE Aviation and other GE businesses. It also includes marketing efforts, business growth opportunities, digital collaboration and leadership training between the two companies.

Airbus signed agreements with Accenture, Capgemini, FPT Software, IBM and Sopra Steria to become early adopters of the Skywise Partner Program.