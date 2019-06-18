Atlantic Airways, the Faroe Islands flag carrier, has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for two A320neo aircraft to further develop its European network. The engine selection will be made at a later date.

Air Lease Corp. announced a commitment to purchase five Boeing 787-9s, valued at $1.5 billion at list prices.

Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras signed a long-term flight hour pool program agreement with Embraer to provide repairable component support for the carrier’s new fleet of E195-E2 jets. Azul, which placed a total order of 51 E195-E2s, is the global launch customer for the new aircraft; the airline will receive the first delivery in this year’s second half.

Saft signed a new contract with Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) for the supply of two Saft Ultra Low Maintenance batteries per MA700 aircraft.

Angolan private airline Bestfly will take delivery of two leased ATR 72-600s from Acia Aero.

SMBC Aviation Capital ordered 40 CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 20 additional Airbus A320neo aircraft. The engine order is valued at $588 million US at list prices.

Indonesia’s PT Garuda maintenance facility AeroAsia and CFM International signed a material service agreement. In addition, the current CFM56-7B license agreement for overhaul has been extended for an additional five years and a new five-year license for CFM56-5B overhauls added.

Avolon ordered 140 LEAP-1A engines from CFM International to power 70 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The order is valued at $2 billion at US list prices.

Airbus, Groupe ADP and the RATP Group, along with the Paris Ile-de-France region and the French civil aviation authority, announced the launch of a feasibility study to demonstrate an urban system of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicles for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Azorra Aviation and GE Aviation signed a set maintenance offer (SMO) agreement for its CF34-10E engine fleet to help significantly reduce the engine's cost of ownership. The SMO agreement is available to all CF34-10E customers, regardless of their maintenance, repair and overhaul provider.

CFM International and Macquarie Finance closed a $588 million LEAP-1A engine order.

Amazon will lease an additional 15 Boeing 737-800 cargo aircraft from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS). These 15 aircraft are in addition to the five 737-800’s already leased from GECAS previously announced. The aircraft will fly in the US out of the more than 20 air gateways in the Amazon Air network.

AirAsia and CFM International finalized an agreement to buy 200 LEAP-1A engines to power the airline’s 100 Airbus A321neo. The airplane order and intent to purchase the engines were announced in July 2016. Also, AirAsia expanded its 20-year rate-per-flight-hour (RPFH) agreement to encompass its entire fleet of 808 LEAP-1A engines for a combined total value of $23.1 billion at list prices.

GE Aviation and Leonardo signed a partnership MOU to continue developing and implementing digital transformation across Leonardo’s operations in the UK and to jointly develop digital products to open new business opportunities. GE Aviation's digital services offering, Digital Works, embeds GE experts within the customer team to help plan, build and accelerate digital transformation.