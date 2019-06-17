Middle East Airlines (MEA), the flag carrier of Lebanon, signed a firm order for four Airbus A321XLRs, making it the launch customer of the newest member of the A321neo family. The agreement takes MEA’s cumulative single aisle orders with Airbus to 15 A321neo family aircraft, including 11 A321neos and 4 A321XLRs, with deliveries starting in 2020. MEA will use the A321XLR to strengthen its network in Africa and Asia.

Airbus and AirAsia unveiled the first A330neo for the AirAsia Group. The aircraft will be delivered via lessor Avolon in the coming weeks for operation by AirAsia’s long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand.

GECAS and David Neeleman’s new airline, codenamed Moxy, have agreed to a letter of intent for the purchase and leaseback of nine Airbus A220-300 aircraft with deliveries scheduled in 2021 and 2022.

Colorful Guizhou Airlines has agreed to lease four Airbus A320neo aircraft from GECAS, with deliveries beginning in late 2019 and continuing into 2020. The Chinese carrier also signed a 12-year rate-per-flight-hour agreement with CFM International for the LEAP-1A engines that will power the airline’s future fleet of at least 15 leased A320neo aircraft. The agreement is valued at approximately $500 million US at list prices.

GE Aviation and Avation PLC announced an agreement to provide the AirVault Asset Transfer System across the lessor’s fleet of ATR 72 turboprops, Airbus A220-300, A320 and A321 narrowbody jets, Boeing 777-300ER and A330-300 twin-aisle airplanes. The implementation is starting this month, with anticipated completion this year.

Zhejiang Loong Air signed a 12-year rate-per-flight-hour agreement with CFM International for 40 LEAP-1A engines powering the airline’s fleet of leased Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft. The deal is valued at $800 million US at list prices.

Envoy Air expanded its TrueChoice service agreement with GE Aviation to cover its entire fleet of CF34-8E engines that power the 84 Embraer E175 aircraft. The TrueChoice agreement covers the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the engines. The total contract is valued at more than $1 billion over the life of the agreement.

GE Aviation has teamed up with Swiss International Air Lines to partner in an EFB flight safety project implementing Flight Pulse among the pilot community. The project aims to evaluate its effect on further improving pilot performance.

Peach Aviation and CFM International signed an agreement to buy 20 LEAP-1A engines to power the Japanese airline’s new fleet of Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The agreement is valued at $294 million at US list prices; the aircraft were ordered in 2016.

Air Europa extended CAE’s exclusive long-term pilot training contract for five more years. Under the terms of the agreement, Air Europa's Airbus A330 and Boeing 787 pilots will train at various CAE European training centers, including CAE Madrid, CAE Rome and CAE Gatwick.

Qantas and GE Aviation announced plans to develop a new module for FlightPulse, a digital application to improve safety and operational decision making for airline pilots.

SMBC Aviation Capital selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power an additional 20 Airbus A320neo family aircraft with options, bringing the lessor’s total to 50 firm GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft.

IndiGo ordered CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. The contract, which includes spare engines and an overhaul support agreement, is valued at more than $20 billion at US list prices. To support the new LEAP-1A fleet, IndiGo also signed a long-term service agreement.

Inmarsat announced that Avionica, part of GE Aviation, will develop a new cost-effective, lightweight terminal for Inmarsat's award-winning SB-S aircraft operations and safety platform. The new terminal will be available next year and has been designed for the retrofit market, providing an affordable option for airlines seeking to equip their existing aircraft fleets with IP connectivity to unlock new efficiencies for operations and safety.

Russia’s S7 Airlines and GE Aviation signed a seven-year TrueChoice flight hour service agreement to cover the airline's fleet of CF34-8E engines that power its 17 Embraer E170 aircraft. The agreement covers the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the engines and is valued at more than $85 million over the life of the agreement.

Airbus Services launched the development of a new enhanced Flight Hour Service offering, FHS Powered by Skywise. The new service will progressively introduce applications to simplify and accelerate decision-making from identification to delivery and installation of the required parts. This will bring value to airline operations especially by improving aircraft availability while optimizing resources utilization and components’ inventory.

Avionica’s integrated Onboard Network Server, called aviONS, has been granted FAA approval for Cyber-Secure Connectivity and Application Hosting. The supplemental type certificate amendment provides operators with a secure connection for internet browsing over cabin broadband systems and enables secure application hosting.

ACSS announced the SafeRoute+ retrofit system for reception and display of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) In target data from surrounding aircraft. ACSS, an L3 and Thales joint venture company managed by L3’s Commercial Aviation business, expects certification of the ADS-B In retrofit system in the third quarter.