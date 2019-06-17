UK long-haul specialist Virgin Atlantic will acquire 14 Airbus A330-900s, with an option for six more, in a move CEO Shai Weiss said will position the carrier for future growth.

But for the airline to achieve its ambition of becoming the UK’s second flag-carrier, together with British Airways, changes to slot allocations will be needed at Virgin’s London Heathrow base, Weiss said.

Announcing the order at the Paris Air Show, Weiss said that the new aircraft—to be delivered between 2021 and 2024—would replace the carrier’s fleet of A330-200s and -300s. By 2024, he said, the average age of Virgin Atlantic’s fleet will be reduced to 5.7 years. The airline is expecting the arrival this summer of its first of 12 A350-1000s.

Virgin Atlantic will acquire eight of the A330-900s direct from Airbus, with the airline describing it as a firm order. The remaining six will be leased from Air Lease Corp. The order is valued $4.1 billion at list prices.

Five years ago, Virgin Atlantic’s entire fleet was leased, but it is now moving toward “a more balanced operation,” combining purchased and leased equipment, Weiss said.

The airline is also a Boeing 787 operator. While seeking new aircraft, Weiss said all options, including the 787 and A350-900, had been considered, but the latest iteration of the Airbus design was seen as a like-for-like purchase as older generation A330s left the fleet.

Weiss declined to provide details on cabin configurations, but said there could be “an interesting business configuration” for the new aircraft.

He described the purchase as “much more than an order. It’s setting the scene for growth and our ambition to double our operation at Heathrow.”

The planned third runway at the London Heathrow, scheduled to be in operation around the middle of the next decade and providing a 50% increase in slots at the slot-constrained airport, would offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Virgin to expand its footprint, Weiss said. For that to happen, however, there would have to be a change to the regime for allocating slots there, which currently is “not fit for purpose.”

“We believe it must change, to allow for the emergence of a second flag-carrier,” he said.

