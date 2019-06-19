Turkmenistan Airlines has signed a commitment to add a fourth Boeing 777-200LR to its fleet as it seeks to grow its international network.

The aircraft is the right model to help the carrier “grow its international operations in Europe, Asia and beyond,” Boeing SVP-commercial sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir said at the Paris Air Show.

The commitment, valued at $346.9 million at list prices, will be reflected on Boeing’s order book once it is finalized.

The airline’s current in-service fleet comprises eight 737-800s, four 737-700s, four 757-200s, three 777-200LRs and five Ilyushin IL-76TD cargo aircraft.

The 777-200LR has a maximum range of 8,555 nm and can seat up to 317 passengers in a two-class configuration.

Turkmenistan Airlines is the only airline of Turkmenistan in Central Asia, offering domestic and international passenger and cargo services. In 2018, its largest international markets were Turkey, Russia, India, the UK and Thailand.

However, in February 2019, EASA suspended flights by the carrier to and from the European Union, pending confirmation that it meets international safety standards. The decision meant flights to Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Birmingham and London Heathrow were suspended.

Since then, the airline has worked with Lufthansa Consulting to develop “corrective action plans” and has begun to implement them. A progress meeting with EASA is scheduled for July.

