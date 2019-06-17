Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems unveiled new production methods for carbon fiber composite materials that the company said will lower costs and increase production volumes on future aircraft components.

Spirit is displaying the Advanced Structures Technology and Revolutionary Architectures, or ASTRA, full-scale demonstration fuselage panel using this new proprietary architecture at the Paris Air Show.

The seamless sheet stringer and skin provides smooth, continuous surfaces for attaching frames and other hardware. Weight savings are achieved through more efficient application of composite fiber tape placement. Non-vented bladder systems, used in the aerostructure manufacturing process, improve quality, and low-cost production tooling reduces overall new program costs, the company says.

In addition, Spirit is leveraging a new composite material, Toray T1100/3960, that provides enhanced structural performance and QISO braided fabric made by A&P Technology, which offers greater formability.

Michael Bruno, Michael.bruno@aviationweek.com