As aerospace accelerates toward a more electric future, Rolls-Royce has secured a jumpstart on its strategic goals in the sector with the surprise acquisition of Siemens’ electric and hybrid-electric aerospace propulsion unit.

Based in Germany and Hungary, Siemens’ eAircraft business has been developing all-electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems for aircraft such as Eviation’s Alice nine-seat commuter aircraft and the Airbus-Rolls E-Fan X hybrid-electric demonstrator. Under the acquisition agreement, signed at the Paris Air Show, the company’s electric propulsion design team of 180 specialists will be integrated into Rolls’ recently created electrification unit.

Rolls, which only provided details of its electric-propulsion game plan earlier this year, sees the acquisition as a chance to quickly augment its own developments in the sector, but also to penetrate new markets ranging from electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) vehicles to regional airliners. In the longer term the move could also open the door to future hybrid-electric single-aisle successors to today’s Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families.

Rolls-Royce CTO Paul Stein said Siemens has made progress on electric flight, particularly in the smaller side of things. “They’ve developed tremendous intellectual property and have a top-class team of engineers. The first step is to amalgamate them with our electrical capability. It really will be a situation where one plus one equals three.”

He told ATW: “As well as championing our electrification agenda, the other major upside is that other than legacy aircraft, we don’t have a product in the regional market space. So, it brings disruptive technology coupled with access to a great market.”

Guy Norris Guy.norris@aviationweek.com