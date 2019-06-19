Qatar Airways placed an order for five more Boeing 777Fs as the company continues to expand its global cargo services.

The freighters, which will increase the airline’s 777F fleet by 20%, are scheduled to be delivered in 2020, group CEO Akbar Al Baker said at the Paris Air Show. The order is valued at $1.75 billion at list prices.

“This is the order that will propel our group and I firmly believe will confirm us as the leading cargo operator in the world,” Al Baker said. “Cargo is a very important and profitable division of the Qatar Airways Group and makes a vital contribution to our [profit and loss statement].”

The freighter fleet is important in another way, he said. The 2017 breakdown in relations between Qatar and several neighboring states, and the subsequent closure of its land borders, led to a need to import more goods by air, including 350 tonnes of food a day, as well as medical supplies.

“That’s why we continue to invest—to give our cargo business the edge over our competitors,” he said.

Demand from the company’s customers is growing, Al Baker said, and the new aircraft “will give us the scale and presence to further increase our footprint around the globe.”

Qatar Airways has 60 cargo-only destinations and plans to launch seven new cargo routes this year, including transpacific services such as Singapore to Los Angeles and Mexico City, and Singapore-Chicago.

The carrier plans to start replacing its initial 777Fs around 2025 when they reached the 10-year-old mark, and Al Baker has a potential replacement in mind: “When [Boeing] eventually launch the 777X freighter, we would like to be the first customer.”

Asked when a cargo version of the 777X was likely to materialize, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president Kevin McAllister said: “We will continue to look at the breadth of the 777X family.”

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com