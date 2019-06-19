LCC Norwegian is on the lookout for feeder partnerships in Asia and the US, similar to the connections agreement it has with LCC easyJet in Europe.

The European market is currently “flat,” Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said at the Paris Air Show, but the Nordic market is “not that affected.” Meanwhile, demand for long-haul flights, including the transatlantic market, is improving.

“We have a good-enough program now,” he said. “We have enough routes to feed our long-haul operation, so we don’t need any more routes in Europe. We don’t need to put in any more short-haul aircraft, and we have very good cooperation with easyJet, so our feeder operation in Europe is actually very good.”

However, Kjos said Norwegian’s operations in other regions would benefit from more feed.

“We have to start working with some other operators on other continents,” he told ATW.

“When comes to other parts of the world, like Asia and America, we have to work on it, because today we are flying to very large, high-density catchment areas,” he added. “Tomorrow, we might fly to smaller catchment areas and, especially if you fly to small catchments, you are dependent on having a good feeder operation.”

Those agreements would be similar to Norwegian’s “very efficient” “Worldwide by easyJet” partnership, where a technology bridge simplifies connections with and between LCCs without too much risk or additional complexity.

“We haven’t actually decided on the type of option. It would be something like easyJet on other continents, or a larger partnership,” Kjos said. He expects some movement on potential partnerships over the next few months.

Norwegian has no plans to seek new air operator’s certificates (AOCs), he said: “We would much rather work with other operators, who can do feeder operations for us,”

The airline would only consider a new AOC if there were no other feeder options, because of the relative expense of setting up a new operation.

Kjos declined to comment on whether the airline had received any takeover approaches since International Airlines Group (IAG) withdrew its interest.

“I can’t say anything about it. That’s up to our board and shareholders,” he said.

Victoria Moores, victoria.moores@informa.com