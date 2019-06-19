Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos plans to maintain his airline’s order for over 100 Boeing 737 MAXs, despite the type’s ongoing grounding.

The Scandinavian LCC has already received 18 MAXs, making it Europe’s largest operator of the type.

Speaking to ATW on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow, Kjos said he has no plans to change his order.

“We have no intention of doing that, because there will be a lot of fuel savings with this new aircraft. When they [Boeing] have done these things with the software and the MCAS—and tested it—it will be a very safe aircraft,” he said.

Kjos voiced confidence in Boeing and said the US manufacturer has successfully solved past production problems.

“They can’t risk anything, so it will be the safest aircraft you can fly,” he said. “I feel a little bit sorry for them, because I know they are working extremely hard, all around the clock.”

Kjos declined to comment on Norwegian’s compensation claim for the impact of the grounding.

