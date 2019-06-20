Regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has signed an MOU with Airbus for 20 A220 family aircraft, following a $2 billion letter of intent for up to 105 ATR aircraft earlier in the week.

The deal was signed at the Paris Air Show between NAC chairman Martin Møller and Airbus CCO Christian Scherer.

NAC was historically a turboprop lessor, but NAC underwent a change of ownership in 2015 and raised the capital it needed to expand. Since then, the company has been highly acquisitive, building a strong regional jet presence by acquiring other lessors and several aircraft portfolios.

Airbus said the agreement “represents the first major order for the A220 from a leading regional lessor,” and has an order book of 536 aircraft at the end of May.

