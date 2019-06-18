MTU Aero Engines believes the aerospace supply chain will continue to be hesitant about agreeing to further production rate increases for single-aisle aircraft.

“I don’t see that anyone will be prepared to invest again in a higher rate,” MTU’s head of programs Michael Schreyoegg said at the Paris Air Show June 18. “People are waiting to see what programs come next.”

Airbus had been pushing its suppliers hard to agree to rates beyond the 63 aircraft per month that it now plans to reach in 2021—already a slower ramp-up than the manufacturer would have liked. But it received pushback from engine suppliers and therefore could not pursue its plans as aggressively as it wanted. Boeing, which had been on its way to increase 737 production from 52 to 57 aircraft per month, temporarily cut production to 42 per month as it awaits the MAX’s return to service.

Schreyoegg said engine manufacturers themselves may not be the bottleneck but rather their suppliers, particularly those in the much-consolidated castings market.

MTU meanwhile has started work on its share of the next-generation geared turbofan (GTF) engine that could power a successor of the A320neo or 737 MAX in the mid-2030s. Schreyoegg anticipates that the engine can reach 10%-15% lower fuel burn than the current GTF versions that power the A220, A320neo, Embraer E2 family, Mitsubishi M90/100 and United Aircraft Corp. MC-21.

MTU currently has a share of around 18% in the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G program and has a final assembly line for the type at its headquarters facilities in Munich. The company would like to increase its workshare in the next engine program to 25%.

Pratt and its partners offered a scaled version of the current GTF engine for Boeing’s proposed new midmarket airplane. The engine will be rated at around 50,000 lb. thrust should it be chosen.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com