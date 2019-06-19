Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. has an MOU for 15 SpaceJet M100s from an identified North American customer—the first orders or commitments for the newly revealed type.

The MOU, announced June 19, clears the way for “formal negotiations” to begin for a firm order that would see deliveries begin in 2024.

“We were not expecting to make any order announcements” at the Paris Air Show, chief development officer Alex Bellamy told ATW, but the potential launch customer’s desire to secure early delivery slots helped accelerate the timing. Airline interest in the re-designed, US-scope clause-complaint M100 is surging, he added.

Interest during the air show has been piqued by the debut of its new cabin mock-up, which shows off a spacious interior made possible by eliminating the under-floor cargo stowage. A soon-to-be-patented pivoting overhead bin design allows for each passenger to stow a standard-sized roller bag, reducing the need for checked-luggage space.

