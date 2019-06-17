Mitsubishi Aircraft is considering improvements to the engines that will power its newly renamed SpaceJet regional airliner.

The aircraft, whose two models were previously known as the MRJ70 and MRJ90, was originally scheduled enter service in 2013, but a series of delays have pushed back initial scheduled deliveries, with All Nippon Airlines (ANA), to mid-2020.

In 2014 Mitsubishi was the launch customer for Pratt & Whitney’s PW1200G geared turbofan engine, and SpaceJet’s protracted development period could allow for improvements to the engine, the aircraft’s head of development said at the Paris Air Show June 17. That could help fend off competition from Embraer’s E2 series of regional jets.

“I think we would expect there to be a product improvement package” for the engine, SpaceJet chief development officer Alex Bellamy said. The possibility of such a package was being discussed, but nothing had yet been agreed, he said.

During a presentation on the former MRJ70, which has been developed into the SpaceJet M100, Mitsubishi officials said they were “seeking offers” from prospective partners to assist on the type.

Bellamy said that while Mitsubishi is confident the SpaceJet will be competitive with rivals in performance terms, the company’s next step was to attract offers from the program’s stakeholders that would make it price competitive.

Mitsubishi’s production line in Nagoya, Japan, will reportedly be running at full capacity once deliveries begin and there may be scope for non-Japanese partners in the build process. Asked whether this could lead to production facilities being set up outside of Japan, which is a high-cost environment, one official told ATW that “aviation is a global business.”

Mitsubishi also said it is confident that the strength of the regional market, particularly in the US, offers good prospects for its design, especially as the M100, which will seat 76 in a three-class layout, will not breach scope clauses with US feeder carriers. The scope clause in pilot contracts restricts major US airlines from outsourcing flying on regional routes to any aircraft certificated in the US with more than 76 seats and a maximum takeoff weight exceeding 86,020 lb.

The manufacturer believes the M100’s new cabin, with 18.5-in.-wide seats, a 2-in. gap between seats in its 2-2 layout and overhead locker space all passengers to take a standard-size rollerbag on board, will attract more clients.

Conversations with prospective M100 customers have been positive, Bellamy said: “From today, we will start to have serious discussions with those airlines to confirm orders.”

